Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The magical sounds of the season filled the Fox 8 studio thanks to The Royal Ringers from Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy. Under the direction of Scott Isaacs, this group is the premier handbell choir from the school. Click here to learn more about Cuyahoa Valley Christian Academy.

