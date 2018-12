DECATUR, Tennessee — An earthquake with a magnitude 4.4 was reported in Decatur, Tennessee, early Wednesday morning according to the United States Geological Survey.

A second earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.3, was reported in the same area less than 15 minutes later.

People in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Alabama reported feeling the quake, according to USGS data.

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:14 a.m. EST about 6.8 miles north-northeast of Decatur, Tennessee. Residents in Atlanta have reported feeling their homes shake. pic.twitter.com/EVi51TAUHn — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) December 12, 2018

Yup confirmed earthquake in Tennessee felt all the way down to Atlanta suburbs. Woke me right out of my sleep — Cliff (@DarkIntents1980) December 12, 2018

Well I’m awake! My house just shook for at least 5 seconds. Earthquake in Acworth?!?!?! — Joel Williams (@joelwilliams55) December 12, 2018

@FOX5Atlanta We just had an earthquake in Atlanta folks – I’m from Los Angeles – yup that was a quake! #earthquake #atlanta #earthquakeinatlanta — Mary Beth Krieger (@MBKrieger) December 12, 2018

Y’all I’m just glad I wasn’t sleeping on the edge of my bed when that quake hit — Luke Hair (@luke_hair_58) December 12, 2018

Yooo that mini earth quake just woke me up. I can’t believe that just happened. — Legendary; (@Erin_LilBit) December 12, 2018

Was sleeping like a baby in Alpharetta. And THEN…#quake — Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) December 12, 2018

#earthquake I’m in Atlanta and I’m pretty sure we just had a small earth quake or somethin — Saint Serpent (@serpent_st) December 12, 2018