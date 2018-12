× David’s Egg Cheese Souffle

David’s Egg Cheese Souffle

1 Large loaf of white bread; crusted and cut into 4’s

½ lb. Shredded Cheddar Cheese

6 Eggs

2 Cups Whole Milk

1 Stick Butter

Layer bread and shredded cheese in greased round casserole ending with bread on top.

Mix eggs and milk and pour slowly on top.

Melt butter and slowly pour on top.

Refrigerate covered overnight.

Set dish in pan of water uncovered and bake 1 hour on 400 degrees.