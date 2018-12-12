× Coming in 2019: Shake Shack to open in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND- Attention ShackBurger fans! You’ll soon be able to get your Shake Shack classics in downtown Cleveland.

The new, 4,055 square feet location, will be located at 1965 E 6th Street, Suite #1 and will be opening sometime in 2019.

According to a release, Shake Shack is keeping with their commitment to green architecture and eco-friendly construction. The new location will be built with recycled materials. Booths will be made from lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and tabletops will be made from reclaimed bowling alley lanes.

The Downtown Cleveland location is the third Shake Shack to join the Cleveland area. Hopkins International Airport will soon be home to the eatery and you can also visit the Shake Shack at Pinecrest Shopping mall in Orange Village.

The downtown menu will feature all the Shack classics, including crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun shakes, plus a selection of frozen custard treats.