Cloudy skies and temperatures on the rise

CLEVELAND -- It’s a night filled with partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slim chance of nuisance mix/flurries for the eastern coverage area as we near the pre-dawn hours of Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wet weather is heading into our vicinity Friday as well as Saturday. Temperatures will be on the rise concurrently with the rising chances of rain. Most of the rain stays south of us Friday, and it’s looking questionable as to how far north and how much rain will affect us on Saturday. We’ll keep you posted. Highs will reach above average during this time frame and climb into the mid and upper 40’s. The highest risk is pointing toward Saturday as of right now making it a great day to do some shopping.

Here’s a cool nighttime spectacle *if* the clouds happen to cooperate. Tomorrow marks the start of the strongest meteor shower of the year! THE GEMINID METEOR SHOWER peaks Thursday night 13th through Friday morning 14th. Right now our forecast, mostly cloudy during this event.

