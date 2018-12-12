Cleveland Cavaliers unveil powder blue and white ‘Earned Edition’ uniforms

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers and Nike unveiled the new “Earned Edition” uniforms on Wednesday. The alternate jerseys are only available to the 16 teams who went to the playoffs last season.

The new Cavs uniforms are white, powder blue and navy to represent Lake Erie’s transformation from water to ice. The team will debut them on Jan. 2 against the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena.

The uniforms feature Destination Cleveland’s script font. There are two little tributes to Lake Erie with a map of the Great Lakes on the shorts and a jersey tag that reads, “1 out of 5 greats.” They are also found on the “City Edition,” which was unveiled last month.

The new collection will be available for purchase on Dec. 19, online and at the team shop.

