Cleveland, Canton passed over for 2020 NFL Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The combined bid of Cleveland and Canton was passed over again for the NFL Draft.

The league announced on Wednesday that Las Vegas will host the big night in 2020.

The Northeast Ohio cities were also in the running for the 2018 and 2019 drafts, but those campaigns were unsuccessful. The push was part of a partnership between the Cleveland Browns, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

"Congratulations to Las Vegas and we are certain the city will produce a wonderful draft to be enjoyed by all football fans. The Pro Football Hall of Fame looks forward to complementing the draft every year with special content from Canton," the hall of fame said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, the Hall, the city of Canton, and all of northeast Ohio continue to focus on a spectacular centennial celebration of the founding of the NFL that will take place in 2020."

The year 2020 will mark the 100th birthday of the NFL, which got its start with 14 teams in Canton.

The draft was held in New York City from 1965 to 2014, but the league has been moving it to different cities in recent years.

Chicago was the site in 2015 and 2016, Philadelphia hosted in 2017, Arlington hosted in 2018 and Nashville will host in 2019.

Continuing coverage of this story here