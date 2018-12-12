Brothers charged with stealing license plates, leading Westlake police on chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio-- Two brothers are behind bars after Westlake police say they led officers on a chase that ended in a crash.

Joseph Harvath, 41, and Christopher Harvath, 40, both of Cleveland, are charged with aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property. Christopher Harvath is also charged with fleeing.

Westlake police said the men were stealing license plates from cars in the parking lot of Hyland Software. Officers arrested one brother at the scene, but the other fled in a car that was reported stolen out of Lakewood.

The pursuit lasted about 4 to 5 minutes and ended when Christopher Harvath hit several cars at Detroit Road and Cahoon, police said. Five people, including the suspect, were taken to local hospitals and the intersection was shut down for hours.

The brothers were wanted by police in Parma and a few other Northeast Ohio cities, where they are suspected of burglary and theft.

