6-year-old girl outside for hours after being put on wrong bus

AKRON Ohio-- Shea Bailey left work on Tuesday to pick up her son and daughter from day care. But the little girl wasn't there.

"I got there and my daughter was not there. My son was and the school teacher was looking at me like, 'I don't know where she is," said Bailey who immediately called police.

Officers took Bailey and her son home, while police searched around the neighborhood and near the school.

Six-year-old Legand Sadler attends the David Hill Community Learning Center in Akron and was expected to board a bus to take her to the nearby Brightside Academy Daycare Center.

Bailey said her daughter the right bus, but was taken off that bus and put on another one. It let her off outside an apartment leasing office in the neighborhood where they live.

Others who live there said it's not an area where children should be left to wander unsupervised.

"It's not good. It's not good at all," said one woman, also the mother of a 6-year-old, who asked not to be identified.

"It's not safe at all... Because of the violence and stuff that's going on out here. It's not safe for kids to just be wandering ," said Aikeylah Cherry, also a mother, who has lived in the neighborhood for three years.

"There's predators out here. It's cold, it's middle of the winter time. It's too much going on around here," Diangelo McCray said.

"Everybody knows in Akron that the crime rate over there is extremely high. I don't let my kids go outside and play. We barely know anybody over there. I try to stay to myself because there's always something going on over there," Bailey said.

She told Fox 8 News soon after police took her back to her apartment an officer found her daughter walking through a field nearby.

"He seen her walking across the field so he brought her back home. Her face was freezing, her hands were cold. She had been outside for about two hours," said Bailey, explaining that her daughter did not have a hat or gloves.

Bailey said this is the second time something like this has happened to her daughter. The first time a family member was in the neighborhood and saw her walking around.

She said she attached a letter to Legand's backpack on Sunday explaining their transportation requirements and had her mother call the school on Monday to follow up to make sure they got the letter.

The Akron Public School District on Tuesday was investigating, reviewing video from buses, talking with bus drivers, school administrators, day care center employees and teachers as well as Akron police.

Police said they believe Legand was able to get to a friend's house where she was able to stay for a part of the two-hour span

