Youngstown community coming together following deaths of five children in house fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- Counselors will remain at Wilson Elementary School for the week according to the CEO of the Youngstown City School District after a fourth grade student and her four siblings died in a house fire Sunday.

"I think we're going to grieve," said CEO Krish Mohip. "We need to grieve as a community, grieve as a school district."

America Negron-Acevedo, the mother of all five children killed in the fire, is recovering in the hospital after investigators say she jumped from a second-story window.

The Mahoning County coroner identified the children killed as 9-year-old Aleysha Rosario, 3-year-old Charles Gunn, 2-year-old Ly'Asia Gunn, and 1-year-old twins Brianna and Arianna Negron.

Aleysha attended Wilson Elementary; she was described as a happy and bright student.

"She came to us in the spring of last year and she got really involved in an art project that we did and she was just really excited about her new school, her new friends and we were really enjoying her being in our district," said Mohip.

Several area churches are working together to help Negron-Acevedo in a series of fundraisers next week, including, the pastor at Martin Luther Lutheran Church which is located close to the family's home.

"There are sometimes powers in this world that are at work that aren't doing God's will for life and I believe God is stronger than those powers and I believe God is stronger than this tragedy," said Pastor David Kamphius.

According to Youngstown city officials, a pasta dinner fundraiser will be held December 18 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 2308 Market Street.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the family.

