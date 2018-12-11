Woman killed in Akron crash remembered for always putting others first

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- The woman who died after a car crash in Akron is being remembered as a beloved mother and grandmother.

Stacey McGinnis passed away Tuesday morning at Akron General Hospital. She was 53 years old.

McGinnis was on her way to pick up her daughter Monday evening when a man, who was fleeing from police, ran a stop sign and hit her car.

She was a nurse at Akron Children's Hospital and coached cheerleading. Family members said they will remember her as a person who always put others first.

Akron police said the driver who hit her car, 20-year-old Timothy S. Goforth, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide. Officers attempted to pull him over earlier in the evening for driving a stolen vehicle, but he fled.

