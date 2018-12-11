× Woman killed after fleeing suspect hits car in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– A woman died after a fleeing suspect hit her car in Akron Monday night.

It started when police pulled over a vehicle in a residential area at about 8 p.m. that was reportedly stolen. During the traffic stop, the suspect took off and a short chase began, authorities told FOX 8.

The pursuit was terminated and the suspect kept going.

At Packard Drive and Slosson Street, the suspect struck the woman’s car. Witnesses said her vehicle rolled several times, hit a stop sign and landed in a front yard.

The woman was taken to Akron General Hospital, where she died Tuesday morning. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as 53-year-old Stacey McGinnis.

The suspect was apprehended.