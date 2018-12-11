What needs to happen for the Cleveland Browns to make the playoffs
CLEVELAND– With a 5-7-1 record, the Cleveland Browns still have a chance at making the playoffs, but a lot of things need to go their way, including winning their final three games.
It’s been 16 years since the Browns had a playoff appearance. They fell to the Steelers in the 2002 AFC Wild Card game, 33-36.
Here’s what needs to happen for Cleveland to break the playoff drought:
Scenario No. 1: Win the division
There are fewer variables here.
- Browns win the last three games (Broncos, Bengals, Ravens).
- Steelers lose the last three games (Patriots, Saints, Bengals).
- Ravens lose to Browns and lose one more (Buccaneers, Chargers).
Scenario No. 2: Secure the second wildcard slot
The Chargers are likely to land the first spot so the second is up for grabs.
- Browns win the last three games (Broncos, Bengals, Ravens).
- Dolphins lose two of the next three (Vikings, Jaguars, Bills).
- Colts lose two of the next three (Cowboys, Giants, Titans).
- Titans lose two of the next three (Giants, Redskins, Colts).
- Ravens lose to Browns and lose one more (Buccaneers, Chargers).
- Broncos lose to Browns.