× What needs to happen for the Cleveland Browns to make the playoffs

CLEVELAND– With a 5-7-1 record, the Cleveland Browns still have a chance at making the playoffs, but a lot of things need to go their way, including winning their final three games.

It’s been 16 years since the Browns had a playoff appearance. They fell to the Steelers in the 2002 AFC Wild Card game, 33-36.

Here’s what needs to happen for Cleveland to break the playoff drought:

Scenario No. 1: Win the division

There are fewer variables here.

Browns win the last three games (Broncos, Bengals, Ravens).

Steelers lose the last three games (Patriots, Saints, Bengals).

Ravens lose to Browns and lose one more (Buccaneers, Chargers).

Scenario No. 2: Secure the second wildcard slot

The Chargers are likely to land the first spot so the second is up for grabs.

Browns win the last three games (Broncos, Bengals, Ravens).

Dolphins lose two of the next three (Vikings, Jaguars, Bills).

Colts lose two of the next three (Cowboys, Giants, Titans).

Titans lose two of the next three (Giants, Redskins, Colts).

Ravens lose to Browns and lose one more (Buccaneers, Chargers).

Broncos lose to Browns.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here