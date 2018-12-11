What a drag! Shelby police share photos of ‘unbelievable’ sight proving backhoe bucket theft

SHELBY, Ohio — Photos or it didn’t happen!

Luckily, the Shelby Police Department has plenty of them documenting an unbelievable sight that led to an arrest Monday.

They posted the photos and entertaining synopsis on Facebook.

According to the post, police were alerted to a possible theft of a shovel attachment normally attached to a backhoe. The item was taken to Milliron Recycling to scrap.

According to the post, “this is not unusual.” But the way it was delivered to the facility was.

Photos were taken of the vehicle actually dragging the shovel attachment behind it for several miles.

When police identified the suspect and when they showed him the photos, he gave a full confession.

Check out the police department’s full post below: