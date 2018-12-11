× Tristan Thompson to miss 2 to 4 weeks with sprained foot, reports say

CLEVELAND– Tristan Thompson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a sprained foot, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers center left Monday’s night game in Milwaukee with an injury to his left foot. It was shortly after the seven-year veteran scored his 5,000th career point.

Thompson is average 12 points and 11 rebounds per game this season.

The Cavs fell to the Bucks, 92-108. Cleveland hosts the Knicks Wednesday at 7 p.m.

