TIME’s Person of the Year: ‘The Guardians and the War on Truth’

NEW YORK, New York – A group of journalists whose work has landed them in jail, or cost them their lives, have been named TIME’s Person of the Year for 2018.

“This year we are recognizing four journalists and one news organization who have paid a terrible price to seize the challenge of this moment: Jamal Khashoggi, Maria Ressa, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo and the Capital Gazette of Annapolis, Md,” the magazine’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote in an essay about the selection.

The magazine revealed its choice of “The Guardians and the War on Truth” on Tuesday on TODAY, along with the four magazine covers. The covers feature Khashoggi, Ressa, the Gazette staff and the wives of Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.

The title is given to the person or idea that had the biggest impact on the news within the past year.

TIME has made the designation every year since 1927. Last year, the magazine’s editors selected The Silence Breakers, the individuals who spoke up and sparked a national reckoning over the prevalence of sexual harassment and assault.

The year before that, 2016, was Donald Trump.