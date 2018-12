Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Another nuisance amount of mix/flurries will scroll across Northeast Ohio PM Wednesday through early Thursday morning. Once again, this will be very minor with only a light coating expected.

Here is a look at your temperatures heading into early Wednesday:

LOOKING AHEAD: Wet weather is heading into our vicinity Friday as well as Saturday. The highest risk is pointing toward Saturday as of right now.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: