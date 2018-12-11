× Suspect crashes into cars; Busy intersection in Westlake closed

WESTLAKE, Ohio– Police are asking people to avoid an area of Westlake after a theft suspect crashed into several cars.

Officers were called to an altercation in the parking lot of Hyland Software on Clemens Road at about 1 p.m. Tuesday. Police said one suspect was apprehended in the parking lot and the other took off in a vehicle.

Westlake police said they chased the second suspect with the help of Bay Village officers. The pursuit crossed into Bay Village then back into Westlake, where the suspect hit several cars on Detroit Road. That individual was also taken into custody.

Drivers should Detroit Road between Dover Center and Settlers, and Cahoon Road between Detroit and Manchester.

There are injuries, but police said they do not appear to be life-threatening.