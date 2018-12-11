Save the date: Details on the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- It's that time of year when we begin preparing for the St. Jude Dream Home campaign.

Tuesday, the groundbreaking ceremony was held in Avon Lake for the new custom dream home.

And, mark your calendars: Tickets for this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will go on sale Thursday, February 21.

Tickets are $100 each. The goal this year is to sell 20,000 which will raise $2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

