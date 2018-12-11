Man so annoyed with Holland Tunnel wreaths, he starts petition to get them changed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- A New Jersey man is so annoyed by Christmas decorations hung on the Holland Tunnel that he started an online petition to get them changed.

The entrance to the tunnel says "Holland Tunnel," and there is an 'O'-shaped wreath over the 'O' and the 'U'. There's a Christmas-tree shaped wreath over the 'N.'

Corey Windelspect said for years he's been bothered by the decorations, not because he isn't a fan of Christmas. But he can't understand why there the tree-shaped wreath is hanging over the 'N' rather than over the 'A.'

In a video he shared on Facebook he said:

"You're here to celebrate the best time of year, you're in the best city in the world and you come in and you see that tree on that N, you just go 'ahh!' It's brutal."

After almost a decade of being bothered by the decorations, he's trying to get people to support his cause in a Change.org petition.

The petition says in part:

"The entrance to the Holland Tunnel (One of the busiest entrance ways into America’s most populated and famous city) is a majestic site of architecture and history. A site that should be celebrated. However, every Holiday Season it is decorated with 2 wreaths and a Holiday Tree. But for some reason the tree is over the letter N in the word Holland instead of the letter A where it would fit perfectly...

I am asking you to join with me in asking the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to move the tree decoration over from the letter N to cover the A. This is the time where ALL PEOPLE should be celebrating and have an opportunity to enjoy the decorations and festivities. This country is divided already, let’s start doing things to bring us back together."

So far, he's halfway to his goal of 1,000 signatures.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is in charge of the decorations. Windelspect will speak at a port authority meeting Thursday, where he hopes to make his case.