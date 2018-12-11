Michelle Obama adds Cleveland stop to book tour

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Michelle Obama has added a Cleveland stop on her book tour.
‘Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama’ will come to the Keybank State Theatre at Playhouse Square, Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, December 15 at 10 a.m.
View this post on Instagram
I’m having so much fun with all of you on my #IAmBecoming tour that I decided to do one final round of events to see folks in some cities we missed! These conversations have been so meaningful for me, and I hope they’ve been meaningful for you all, too. Can’t wait to see even more of you in 2019!
The former first lady’s memoir ‘Becoming’ reflects on Mrs. Obama’s childhood, career and marriage challenges.
It’s a New York Times bestseller.
View this post on Instagram
I’m thrilled to share with all of you the cover for BECOMING. The process of writing this book has been so personally meaningful and illuminating for me. As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you’ll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be. Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own. #BECOMING
According to the tour’s press release, the hardcover edition has sold more copies than any other book published in the U.S. in 2018.
On the website BecomingMichelleObama.com, ticket prices for her other tour stops range from $30 to $500.