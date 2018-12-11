Michelle Obama adds Cleveland stop to book tour

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Michelle Obama has added a Cleveland stop on her book tour.

‘Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama’ will come to the Keybank State Theatre at Playhouse Square, Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, December 15 at 10 a.m.

The former first lady’s memoir ‘Becoming’ reflects on Mrs. Obama’s childhood, career and marriage challenges.

It’s a New York Times bestseller.

According to the tour’s press release, the hardcover edition has sold more copies than any other book published in the U.S. in 2018.

On the website BecomingMichelleObama.com, ticket prices for her other tour stops range from $30 to $500.