Man reports to jail; leaves dogs, knife, drugs in truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio-- A wanted man surrendered to law enforcement Monday on a minor charge, but now he faces more trouble.

Sheriff officials say the man, Victer Crenshaw, left his dogs freezing in his truck, a truck that Crenshaw left parked in the Erie County sheriff's parking lot.

"He was in the jail for seven hours before he told anyone the dogs were in the truck," said Sheriff Paul Sigsworth. "It was 26 degrees on Monday. It was freezing in the truck and the dogs had no food and no water."

Deputies were able to get the dogs out of the vehicle. They are now in the care of the Erie County dog warden and doing okay.

A knife and marijuana were also found in the truck.

Crenshaw is facing additional charges, and is due back in court soon.