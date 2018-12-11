× Man indicted in 2012 triple homicide in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A man was indicted in connection with a 2012 triple homicide, the FOX 8 I-Team learned on Tuesday.

Jesse Melton, 34, was indicted Monday on several charges including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and kidnapping, according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. He’s expected to be arraigned on Dec. 24.

Sources said Cleveland’s homicide review task force , which includes officials from the FBI, were involved in the case.

The indictment states Melton is accused of killing three people execution style inside Imperial Auto on Cleveland’s east side.

The victims were 48-year-old Lori Sarli, 50-year-old Brian Yuravak and 53-year-old Babette Hockenberry.

The building was torn down.

