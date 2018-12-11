× Man indicted after Cleveland woman killed during carjacking

CLEVELAND– The man accused of killing a woman during a carjacking in Cleveland last month is facing additional charges.

Michael Tyvon Preston, 23, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, murder, felonious assault, attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. His arraignment is set for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

He’s being held on a $2 million.

The victim, 33-year-old Lesley DeJesus, was volunteering at Archwood United Church with her husband and two children on Nov. 15. That’s when they saw someone trying to steal their van.

DeJesus and her husband tried to stop the suspect, but she was hit and killed at the scene.

