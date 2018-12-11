× Community groups protest conditions at Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND — Several community groups protested conditions at the county jail ahead of Tuesday evening’s Cuyahoga County Council meeting. They are demanding “urgent changes” be made to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

The demonstration is hosted by eight groups including the Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus, Black Lives Matter Cleveland and Black on Black Crime, Inc.

The activists are protesting seven deaths over a five-month period and unsanitary conditions at the jail.

A review by the U.S. Marshals released last month shows the jail has been severely overcrowded, and there have been concerns about overall conditions, leadership and medical care. Last month, the director of the Cuyahoga County Jail resigned.

Some jail inmates have told the FOX 8 I-Team that some inmates sleep on the floor and that others have been deprived food as a means of punishment.

Group members also plan to attend the council meeting after their demonstration.

