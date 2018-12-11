× Jimmy Dean sausage recalled, may contain metal

OWINGSVILLE, Kentucky – More than 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage is being recalled because it may contain pieces of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement Tuesday.

The frozen, ready-to-eat sausage links items were produced and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018.

The problem was discovered when five people said they found metal in the sausage links.

The recalled products are 23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a Use By date of Jan. 31, 19. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19085” on the back of the product packaging.

These items were shipped to an establishment in Tennessee where the product was further distributed to retail stores.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855) 382-3101.