I-71 SB near West Salem closed after two semis collide; one person injured

WEST SALEM, Ohio -- A crash involving two semis has led to the shutdown of an interstate in Wayne County Tuesday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at around 7:42 p.m., two commercial vehicles collided on I-71 SB near West Salem.

The highway patrol said all three lanes of southbound traffic are closed at mile marker 196.

One person was seriously injured.

It's not yet known how long the lanes will be closed.

**Video in this story is courtesy of Ashland County Pictures; stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.**