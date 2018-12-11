× How to help Youngstown family who lost 5 children in deadly house fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The community is coming together to do anything they can to help a family that has suffered a tragic loss.

5 children, including 1-year-old twins, were killed when a fire broke out at their home on Sunday.

The children’s mother, America (Amy) Negron-Acevedo, is in critical condition.

The family is raising money for the funeral costs for the children with a GoFundMe page.

City leaders in Youngstown are also trying to help.

6th Ward City Councilperson Anita Davis is working with clergy and community leaders to raise funds.

Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past is serving as a fiscal agent in collecting donations.

You can mail them a check.

Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past

4117 Oak Knoll Drive

Youngstown, Ohio 44512

Memo: Negron family funeral services

There is also a community pasta dinner fundraiser being planned.

It will be held Tuesday, December 18. It will be at Flambeau’s at 2308 Market street from 4 to 8 p.m.