Fox Recipe Box: Jingle Bell Punch

CLEVELAND, Oh — Looking for a festive punch to serve over the holidays? Country chef Lee Ann Miller has a favorite recipe that includes frozen cranberries and sliced citrus and she showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how easy it is to make Jingle Bell Punch.

Jingle Bell Punch

12 oz. frozen lemonade concentrate

6 oz. frozen orange juice concentrate

2 cups Cranberry Juice cocktail

2 cups water

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 liter Sprite or 7-Up

Sliced oranges, limes, lemons and frozen cranberries

Ice

In a small saucepan heat water and sugar. Allow mixture to boil for a minute. Set aside then refrigerate to cool completely. In a medium mixing bowl combine juice concentrates, cranberry juice, water/sugar mixture. Stir. This mixture can be refrigerated for several hours. When ready to serve punch, pour mixture in punch bowl or drink dispenser. Add approximately 3 cups of ice. Add Sprite or 7-Up, sliced citrus and frozen cranberries. Makes 1 gallon.