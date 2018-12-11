Fox Recipe Box: Jingle Bell Punch

Posted 7:31 am, December 11, 2018, by

CLEVELAND, Oh — Looking for a festive punch to serve over the holidays?  Country chef Lee Ann Miller has a favorite recipe that includes frozen cranberries and sliced citrus and she showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how easy it is to make Jingle Bell Punch.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Jingle Bell Punch

12 oz. frozen lemonade concentrate
6 oz. frozen orange juice concentrate
2 cups Cranberry Juice cocktail
2 cups water
¼ cup granulated sugar
2 liter Sprite or 7-Up
Sliced oranges, limes, lemons and frozen cranberries
Ice

In a small saucepan heat water and sugar. Allow mixture to boil for a minute. Set aside then refrigerate to cool completely. In a medium mixing bowl combine juice concentrates, cranberry juice, water/sugar mixture. Stir. This mixture can be refrigerated for several hours. When ready to serve punch, pour mixture in punch bowl or drink dispenser. Add approximately 3 cups of ice. Add Sprite or 7-Up, sliced citrus and frozen cranberries. Makes 1 gallon.

 