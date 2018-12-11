England’s Department of Health calls fax machines ‘absurd,’ orders them to be phased out

When was the last time you sent or received a fax? It’s probably been a while, right?

That’s not the case for the National Health Service in England.

Back in July, the Royal College of Surgeons revealed nearly 9,000 fax machines were in use across the NHS in England, the BBC reported.

The Department of Health said the NHS, which is the publicly-funded national healthcare system for England, will be banned from buying any new fax machines and must phase them out by March 2020.

The Department of Health said secure email should be used in place of fax machines.

Richard Kerr, RCS Commission on the Future of Surgery chair, called the use of the outdated technology “absurd,” the BBC reported.

He said it was “crucial” that the health service find “better ways of communicating the vast amount of patient information that is going to be generated” in the future.

*Click to read more from the BBC