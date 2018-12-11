Doctors recommend nearly 2,000 in medical marijuana registry

The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy on Monday announced that the total number of recommendations totaled 1,948, with about 1,062 people completing the information online and activating registration e-cards.

The registry is the online portal where doctors certified to recommend medical marijuana can register patients and caregivers. It went live Dec. 3.

After the state confirms who they are, recommended patients and caregivers can get registration e-cards. The cards allow them to get medical marijuana from dispensaries once they open.

Medical marijuana is expected to be ready by late this year or early next year.

