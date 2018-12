Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns and QB Baker Mayfield helped out with a great cause Tuesday night.

It was the Providence House's 23rd Annual Deck the House Auction Benefit.

People could bid on a variety of items including shoes signed by Mayfield and even dinner with him.

At one point, he even started taking some of the bids.

He is not just a great quarterback, he is also a great auctioneer! #DecktheHouse2018 pic.twitter.com/BKBXYU6NEN — Providence House (@provhouseCLE) December 12, 2018

Two winners were declared, each bidding $32,000 for dinner with Baker and his fiancée.

Absolutely unbelievable... just witnessed $110,000 being raised in under 10 minutes for @provhouseCLE. @emily_wilk and I couldn’t be more excited to help support this great foundation. #Give10 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 12, 2018

Providence House cares for families and children in crisis.

Read more, here.

🔟 Days of Giving Day 3️⃣: Tonight we celebrated with @provhouseCLE at their annual Deck the House Benefit Auction to raise awareness and funds to support its important mission! Details » https://t.co/y2MnYbfrZ0

Give back in your community » https://t.co/SlDDVuLedm pic.twitter.com/qFWVGtwd9o — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 12, 2018