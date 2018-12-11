Cleveland official reassigned after security incident at Hopkins Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A Cleveland official has been reassigned following a security incident at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Fred Szabo, who was assistant director of port control, is now interim emergency operations center manager, according to Dan Williams with the City of Cleveland.

Szabo was suspended without pay for 10 days and his airport-authorized privileges were suspended following the October 25 incident.

Chief of Operations Darnelle Brown was suspended without pay for five days.

Details surrounding the incident were not released.