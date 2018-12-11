Car dealerships help in local woman’s fight against multiple sclerosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON -- A local woman is receiving help from her community to get treatments in her continuing battle against multiple sclerosis.

In November, we introduced you to 32-year-old Katie Hominsky of Medina.

She has had MS for nine years and has been accepted into a clinical trial for a stem cell transplant, but insurance doesn't cover the treatment.

That's where Bill Doraty Kia of Medina is helping out. They donated a car to the Akron Auto Auction. J. D. Byrider bought the car for $5,000; all of that money will go to Katie's cause.

You can learn more about Katie and help her afford her life-changing treatment by clicking here and here.

Read more, here.

41.081445 -81.519005