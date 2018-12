Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Peeks of sunshine are expected Tuesday before a ‘clipper’ light snow develops along the shoreline Tuesday evening/night (mainly east/snow belt).

Very little accumulation is being forecast->coating to 1/2″.

Here is a look at your overnight hour-by-hour forecast:

Wet weather is heading into our vicinity late Thursday and again Friday and Saturday.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

