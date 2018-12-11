× Body of man reported missing in Orange Village found

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified a body found by Cleveland Metroparks Rangers as a man who had been reported missing in November.

Thomas Short Jr. arrived in Orange around November 18. His family reported him missing when he didn’t show up for Thanksgiving dinner.

Short was visiting from Pennsylvania.

Rangers found his body December 2 at the Acacia Reservation.

Orange Village police say Cleveland Metroparks rangers have taken over the investigation.

According to Cleveland Metroparks, a cause of death has not been determined.

41.449776 -81.480674