Bicyclist seriously injured in Wickliffe hit-and-run

WICKLIFFE, Ohio– A 61-year-old man riding a bicycle was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle Monday night.

It happened on Euclid Avenue at East 300th Street just before 10 p.m.

Wickliffe police said the victim was crossing at the crosswalk when the driver turned right on red. The car dragged the man about 40 feet before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Hillcrest Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they hope to release surveillance video later on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wickliffe Police Department.