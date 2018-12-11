Airport adds puppies to help with preflight jitters

SYDNEY, Australia – There’s a unique program for travelers at the Sydney Airport in Australia.

At the American Airlines counter, there are assistance dogs for anyone who wants a cuddle before hopping on a plane.

It’s part of a program to highlight the work done by Assistance Dogs Australia.

Assistance Dogs and American Air partnered together in the hopes that more people would be exposed to the life-changing transformations service dogs can provide to people with physical disabilities, PTSD and autism.