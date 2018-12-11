Airport adds puppies to help with preflight jitters

SYDNEY, Australia – There’s a unique program for travelers at the Sydney Airport in Australia.
At the American Airlines counter, there are assistance dogs for anyone who wants a cuddle before hopping on a plane.
We are proud to support emBark, a cuddly new initiative launched by @americanair and @assistance_dogs_australia here at Sydney Airport. Stationed at American's check-in desks between 7am – 9am, Tuesday and Thursdays, our furry friends will be here to lend a paw and help you relax before your flight. Come along and help us support a great cause!
It’s part of a program to highlight the work done by Assistance Dogs Australia.
Assistance Dogs and American Air partnered together in the hopes that more people would be exposed to the life-changing transformations service dogs can provide to people with physical disabilities, PTSD and autism.