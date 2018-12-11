× Adam Sandler coming to Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND — Adam Sandler is coming to Cleveland.

According to a news release from Playhouse Square, Sandler has announced the 100% Fresher tour starting in February.

“Sandler will continue the fun with comedy and songs from his successful Netflix special 100% Fresh with lots of additional material and a special surprise guest,” Playhouse Square said.

The comedian will perform at the Connor Palace on February 7, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale December 14 at 10 a.m.; they will be available on the Playhouse Square website or by calling 216-241-6000.

