19 ways to ring in 2019 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– The new year is steadily approaching and tickets for the hottest events to ring in 2019 are already on sale.

Our friends at Destination Cleveland came up with this fantastic list of 19 ways to welcome 2019:

New Year’s Eve Eve Celebration at the Great Lakes Science Center

601 Erieside Ave., Cleveland

Sunday, Dec. 30, noon – 5 p.m.

For an early start to the New Year’s festivities, the Great Lakes Science Center is hosting its New Year’s Eve Eve Celebration as a part of Winter Wonder Days. Kids can play indoor winter games, check out the fire and ice big science show, try out carpet skating and countdown to 2019 with a balloon drop at 2:19 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Brunch at Merwin’s Wharf

1785 Merwin Ave., Cleveland

Brunch seating at 9 a.m. & 12 p.m.; reservations recommended

Families can ring in 2019 with a daytime celebration along the Cuyahoga River at Merwin’s Wharf’s New Year’s Eve Brunch. The festivities include an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet, face painting, balloon art, a magic show and countdown balloon drop.

Noon Year’s Eve at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Clevelanders can have all of the New Year’s Eve fun without missing bedtime at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Noon Year’s Eve. The event offers a kid-friendly celebration with dancing, music, crafts, visits with the zoo’s animals and a special countdown to the stroke of noon. Families can upgrade to the VIP experience at Stillwater Place for brunch, character meet and greets and other activities.

The Great Gatsby Party at Distill Table

14221 Madison Ave., Lakewood

4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Residents can start off the New Year by going back in time to the Roaring 20s at Distill Table’s Great Gatsby-themed New Year’s Eve Party. Guys and dolls can eat and drink their way (and perhaps even Charleston) into 2019 with a three-course meal, champagne and cocktails.

Music Box Supper Club

1148 Main Ave., Cleveland

Noon Year’s Eve Motown Brunch, 12 p.m.; Steely Dan Tribute Band, 9 p.m.; Sunrise Jones Dance Party, 9 p.m.

Music Box Supper Club is offering three options for residents to revel their way into the New Year. Locals looking for an early celebration can toast at noon at the Motown Noon Year’s Eve with music from Moss Stanley and the Nitebridge. Folks that want to rock out into 2019 can check out The FM Project’s Steely Dan Tribute. As the clock ticks closer to midnight, locals can lace up their dancing shoes to jive with the high-energy cover band The Sunrise Jones.

New Year’s Eve at the Crush House at Gervasi Vineyard

1700 55th S. NE, Canton

Early Birds, 5 p.m. & Ball Droppers, 9:30 p.m.; reservations only accepted by phone at 330-497-1000.

Clevelanders can toast to the New Year at Gervasi Vineyard during its New Year’s Eve celebration at the Crush House. Located just over an hour from Downtown Cleveland, Gervasi Vineyard will serve a four-course dinner, complete with a glass of bubbly for both the early birds and those looking to party all night long. For those joining the later meal time, they can also dance through the night to music from a DJ and watch balloons drop around them at midnight.

New Year’s Eve Soirée: Moulin Rouge at Lago

1091 W. 10th St., Cleveland

7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Locals can don their tuxedos and gowns to strut into 2019 at Lago’s New Year’s Eve Soirée. The theme of the evening celebrates the French classic Moulin Rouge. The evening will feature live entertainment, decadent food and premium cocktails. A variety of ticket options are available, ranging from full admission with dinner to a lower-priced late admission.

New Year’s Eve Bash at Big Bang Cleveland

1163 Front Ave., Cleveland

7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Clevelanders can request their favorite songs all night long from the dueling pianos at Big Bang Cleveland’s New Year’s Eve Bash. Guests will be singing, laughing and dancing while the clock ticks toward midnight. A variety of packages allow guests to feel like a rock star (and stay within their budget). Residents can grab a group of friends for VIP admission, which includes a table for four, food and drinks, or they can choose the “Party Like a Rockstar” package for beverages and dancing-room only admission.

New Year’s Eve at Pickwick & Frolic

2035 E. 4th St., Cleveland

7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Residents can pick and choose from a variety of party packages to kick off 2019 at Pickwick and Frolic. Guests can select the comedy show-only ticket, a dinner show admission or the “NYE Party Package” with live music and dancing. They can also choose to go all out for the end of the

New Year’s Eve at Cleveland Improv Comedy Club

1148 Main Ave., Cleveland

Comedy Show, 7:30 p.m.; Comedy Show and Midnight Celebration, 10:30 p.m.

New Year’s Eve with comedian Jay Phillips at the Cleveland Improv Comedy Club will leave locals laughing into 2019. Locals can choose to see the comedy show early in the evening or come later for the comedy show and the midnight celebration. The late-night show festivities will include party favors, assorted appetizers, champagne and a livestream of the New York City ball drop.

New Year’s Eve Cruise on Nautica Queen

1153 Main Ave., Cleveland

Noon Year’s Eve cruise (limited availability), 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Gala Cruise, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Locals can cruise into 2019 with views of the city skyline on the Nautica Queen. During its New Year’s Eve Gala cruise, attendees can enjoy hors d’oeuvres, an unlimited buffet and a bottle of champagne along with a DJ, dancing and party favors. The Nautica Queen will also offer a Noon Year’s Eve cruise that sets sail at midday for locals looking for an earlier celebration

NYE 2019 at Landerhaven

6111 Landerhaven Drive, Mayfield Heights

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Just a short drive from Downtown Cleveland, residents can wine and dine at Landerhaven’s NYE 2019 Party. Residents should come ready to dance to non-stop music from a DJ, and dining options will be plentiful with a surf and turf dinner, hors d’oeuvres, a sweets table and champagne. If that wasn’t enough food, guests will also be able to indulge in a grand breakfast buffet in the first hours of 2019.

Nighttown

12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights

Anne Cochran and Abe LaMarca, 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Sammy DeLeon’s Latin Jazz Sextet, 8:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

For a jazzy New Year, Nighttown invites Clevelanders to cherish the last moments of 2018 with multiple performances at the legendary venue. Artists Anne Cochran and Abe LaMarca will sing alongside a 7-piece band, bringing locals contemporary and classic soul music. Audiences will also have their toes tapping as Sammy DeLeon’s Latin Jazz Sextet performs Latin jazz, salsa and merengue music.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Spice Kitchen & Bar

5800 Detroit Ave., Cleveland

9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m., limited tickets available

Raise a glass to 2019! Spice Kitchen and Bar has dubbed their New Year’s Eve celebration “No ‘Pagne, No Gain,” which means champagne will not be in short supply! Locals can feast upon a five-course dinner from executive chef Jason Dallas, and each course will be paired with a unique French Champagne.

Cleveland POPS Orchestra

Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

The Cleveland POPS Orchestra will be joined by actor Erich Bergen, best known for his roles in the film “Jersey Boys” and TV’s “Madam Secretary,” to perform The Hollywood Songbook “Songs from The Big and Small Screen.” Audiences will enjoy tunes from favorites like “Singin’ In The Rain,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Dirty Dancing.” After the show, guests can continue to party at Severance Hall with live music and dancing until the balloon drop at midnight.

New Year’s Eve Gala at Ohio City Galley

1400 W. 25th St., Cleveland

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Residents can kiss 2018 goodbye at one of Cleveland’s newest restaurants, Ohio City Galley. The venue’s New Year’s Eve Gala will offer good eats, featuring appetizers from each of the four restaurant concepts, and limited-edition beer, vintage wine and hand-crafted cocktails. And to round out the evening’s festivities, locals can snap pictures in the photo booth and show off their best dance moves (or singing abilities) as the DJ plays.

New Year’s Eve at The Metropolitan at The 9

2017 E. 9th St., Cleveland

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

For an elegant New Year’s Eve, The Metropolitan at The 9 invites Clevelanders to attend its sophisticated “Midnight Was Made to Misbehave” event. The old Hollywood-style happening will include hand-crafted hors d’oeuvres, complimentary beer, wine and craft cocktails and the hottest music from a live DJ. For those looking to avoid the hassle of traveling, The 9 is offering New Year’s Eve overnight room packages.

The Final Countdown New Year’s Eve Party at Wild Eagle Saloon

5001 E. Royalton Road, Broadview Heights

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

It’s the final countdown of 2018, and Wild Eagle Saloon in Broadview Heights boasts a lively scene for the last moments of the year. Clevelanders can dance the night away with music from Cleveland Breakfast Club, try their hand at arcade games and watch a performance from the Cleveland Cavaliers Girls.

2019 New Year’s EV at the Barley House

1261 W 6th St., Cleveland

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Locals can celebrate New Year’s “EV” at the Barley House in the Warehouse District with DJ EV. Guests can bid farewell to 2018 with one of Cleveland’s most popular DJs and enjoy a finger food buffet, party favors, a light show and a champagne toast at midnight.