CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are investigating what caused an accident at West 117th and Brighton Avenue.

A car hit a pedestrian around 12:20 a.m. Monday.

The victim is a 32-year-old woman. She was transported to the hospital. No word on her condition.

The Cleveland police accident investigation unit was called out to reconstruct the crash scene.

West 117th was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Police have not said whether the driver will be charged.