Woman dies while trying to save dog that fell through ice

WYOMING, Michigan — A Michigan woman died while trying to save her dog that fell through the ice during a walk.

WWMT reports that Tracey Cashman took her Goldendoodle, Lola, out for a walk around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

“It was a quick trip,” said her mother, Rhonda Moore. “She didn’t have her jacket. Didn’t take her phone. She must have let the dog off her leash and the dog ran out in the back pond on the ice.”

The dog returned home soaking wet and alone.

For hours, Cashman’s family searched for her before calling 911. Her body was discovered after first responders performed a cold water rescue.

Police say Cashman died after accidentally falling through the ice while trying to rescue the dog.

Cashman worked for the local school district. She leaves behind three children.

Read more here.