MILWAUKEE — Cavs’ Tristan Thompson left Monday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after suffering a foot injury.

Thompson reportedly will not return to the game due to the injury to his left foot.

.@RealTristan13 left the game with a left foot injury; will NOT return tonight. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) December 11, 2018

It was a big night for Thompson, who had just scored his 5,000th career point.

