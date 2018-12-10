Spice Girls’ Mel B hospitalized after breaking ribs, severing right hand

Mel B, Spice Girls singer and America’s Got Talent judge, shared on social media Monday that she was hospitalized after breaking ribs and severing her right hand.

She didn’t say how it happened.

Mel B wrote in her posts:

“Thankyou to all the wonderful nurses dr’s and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I’ve been staying at,suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergancy care,to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling,I’ve had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY,I appolagise to each and everyone one of you who bought there tickets to meet me today😩I’m absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date,I promise,but for now My right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs,ohhh the pain,but I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!!thank you all for understand love you all #accidentshappen #needtimetoheal #hospital”

She shared a gif later in the morning: