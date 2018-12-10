Reports: 5 children killed in Youngstown house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The battalion chief with Youngstown Fire confirms there are multiple fatalities in a fire on Parkcliffe Avenue.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

WBKN reports five people were killed in the fire. All were children under the age of 9.

According to WBKN, two children died in the home. The three who were rescued died at the hospital.

They report the children are 9, 3, 2 and 1-year-old twins.

WBKN reports the children's mother is being treated at the hospital.

There is no information on a cause.

The battalion chief tells FOX 8 they are still investigating.

FOX 8 has a crew on the way. We'll keep you updated as the story develops.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video