Police: Criminal charges coming after injured dog abandoned in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — The Willoughby Police Department on Monday gave an update in the case of a dog that was found abandoned last week.

Police have been looking to identify the pup’s owner since the pit bull mix was found running loose in a wooded area near St. Clair Extension, just east of Erie Road. It appeared someone had left the dog behind along with a cage and old pillow in freezing cold temperatures.

On Monday, the police department posted on its Facebook page that the dog’s owner has been identified and the investigation is ongoing. Police said criminal charges are forthcoming and more information will be provided later this week. Willoughby police thanked everyone for their tips to help police solve the case.

The pup, who was named Lucy, is being cared for at the Lake County Dog Shelter. Lucy has a large tumor on her neck and some other issues. The shelter said the pup has been getting daily medicated baths and her surgery is scheduled for Tuesday. “We are hoping for the best outcome. Please keep her in your thoughts,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

41.639770 -81.406501