Person of interest in death of Ashtabula mom pleads guilty to unrelated federal charge

CLEVELAND-- A person of interest in the disappearance and death of a young Ashtabula mother has now pleaded guilty to an unrelated federal charge.

According to federal documents filed in U.S. District Court, Jeffrey Stanley entered the plea Monday to a charge of being in receipt of visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. His sentencing is set for April and he remains in federal custody.

Ashtabula Sheriff Bill Johnson has said Stanley is a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his estranged wife, Rand Al Dulaimi. Her body was found in July about a mile from Stanley’s house.

Stanley has not been charged in connection with her death but Ashtabula officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Al Dulaimi was reported missing July 11.

The couple’s two-year-old son is in the custody of children services.

Al Dulaimi’s family lives overseas. Her sister, Rula, has been trying to obtain an emergency visa to get to the U.S.

