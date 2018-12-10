× Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolling into Northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO — The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will soon be rolling into Northeast Ohio.

The vehicle is like no other: It’s 27-feet long, and eight-feet high, with a hot-dog shaped dashboard.

There is seating for six in the ketchup-and-mustard colored seats. There is also a removable bunroof.. and the list goes on!

The famous Wienermobile will be stopping in several Northeast Ohio cities. See the schedule, below:

12/16

Walmart 1 – 5 p.m.

33752 Vine Street

Eastlake, Ohio

12/17

Walmart 12 – 4 p.m.

7235 Market Place

Aurora Ohio

12/18

Walmart 12 – 4 p.m.

223 Meadowlands Drive

Chardon Ohio

12/19

Walmart 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

35901 Chester Road # 101

Avon Ohio

Oscar Mayer says its hotdogger team will be handing out Wiener Whistles, coupons and playing games with fans.

Want to be a member of the hotdogger team? You can apply, HERE.