Northeast Ohio family sings together in Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Singing with the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus is a family affair for one Northeast Ohio family-of-four.

The Mitchell family spent Monday evening rehearsing in Beachwood.

It's a big commitment for them: They practice once a week and as they get closer to the performance, they are asked to learn the music on their own time.

Jane Timmons Mitchell, her husband, and two adult children are the only family to take the stage together.

The Cleveland Orchestra and Chorus Christmas concert will be held this Friday night at Severance Hall.

