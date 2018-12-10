NICU nurse gives birth to preemies in Akron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- It was back in April, Kelly Musick showed husband Jeff sonogram photos: they were having twins!

But just two days before Halloween, their happiness took a scary turn when fraternal twin brothers Jacob and Benjamin came into the world ten weeks premature.

Kelly said, "The morning that I delivered them, prior, they said the resident came in and said I might be able to go home so I had that glimpse of hope and then an hour later I went to the bathroom and started bleeding a little bit."

Jeff Musick adds, "I was a little nervous 'cause we had them via C-section and I was just nervous with the whole process."

Kelly Musick underwent an emergency C-section, with the boys weighing less than six pounds combined.

But the new mom knew exactly how to care for her preemies, because for the past five years, she has cared for countless babies just like her own in the very same hospital, working as a neonatal intensive care unit nurse at Akron Children’s Hospital.

"When I first found out I was having twins I kind of had a feeling I might go early and I might spend some time here. I didn't think it would be six plus weeks,” said Kelly.

Both parents are at the hospital every day, but have been going home at night, at ease, knowing their babies would be in good hands.

"They're all my good friends so I know they're taking good care of them so I'm trying to get my sleep while I can because when we get home it's going to be crazy."

Nurse and colleague Linda DiFalco says, "It’s fun to watch them grow and it’s fun to watch Kelly and her husband take care of them and be with them and be on the other side."

The boys are getting bigger every day, now weighing about five pounds each.

Friends and family have already started dropping off gifts, in twos, of course -- the beginning of a holiday season the Musick family will never forget.

Jeff added, "Seeing what people do, doctors, nurses, it just really warms my heart to see how caring they are."

41.081445 -81.519005